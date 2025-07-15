Revelan lista parcial de nominados a los premios Emmy

“Severance” lideró las nominaciones al Emmy con 27 menciones este martes 15 de julio, y “The Studio” encabezó las nominaciones de comedia con 23.

A continuación, una lista parcial de los nominados al Emmy en las principales categorías:

SERIE DE DRAMA

“Andor”, “Paradise”, “Severance”, “Slow Horses”, “The Diplomat”, “The Pitt”, “The Last of Us”, “The White Lotus”.

SERIE DE COMEDIA

“Hacks”, “The Bear”, “The Studio”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Abbott Elementary”, “Nobody Wants This”, “Shrinking”, “What We Do in the Shadows”.

SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

“Adolescence”, “The Penguin”, “Dying for Sex”, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”, “Black Mirror”.

ACTOR, SERIE DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”.

ACTRIZ, SERIE DE DRAMA

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”; Britt Lower, “Severance”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last Of Us”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”.

ACTOR, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen-White, “The Bear”; Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”.

ACTRIZ, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”; Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”.

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

Zach Cherry, “Severance”; Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”; Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”; James Marsden, “Paradise”; Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”; Tramell Tillman, “Severance”; John Turturro, “Severance”.

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”; Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”; Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”; Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”; Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”; Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”; Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”.

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”; Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”; Michael Urie, “Shrinking”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”.

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”; Sheryl Lee Ralph,” Abbott Elementary”; Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”.

ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”; Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”; Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”; Michelle Williams, “Dying For Sex”.

ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”; Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”; Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”.

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”; Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”; Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”; Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”; Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”; Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”.

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”; Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”; Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”; Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”; Jenny Slate, “Dying For Sex”; Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”.

PROGRAMA DE HUMOR Y VARIEDADES

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

“Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy”, “The Gorge”, “Mountainhead”, “Nonnas”, “Rebel Ridge”.

REALITY DE COMPETENCIA

“The Amazing Race”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “Survivor”, “Top Chef”, “The Traitors”.

PROGRAMA ESPECIAL DE VARIEDADES EN VIVO

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar”; “Beyoncé Bowl;” “The Oscars”; “SNL50: The Anniversary Special”; “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert”.

PROGRAMA ANIMADO

“Arcane”; “Bob’s Burgers”; “Common Side Effects”; “Love, Death + Robots”; “The Simpsons”.

PRESENTADOR DE REALITY O REALITY DE COMPETENCIA

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky; “Shark Tank”; Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”; Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”; Jeff Probst, “Survivor”.

