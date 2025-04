Carlos Alcaraz clasificó a semifinales de Montecarlo tras lograr remontada

Alcaraz d. Fils 4-6 7-5 6-3



Unreal effort from Carlos



Down 5-5, 0-40 in set 2



Down 1-3 in set 3



He came close to losing this, but he kept playing his brand of tennis & believing he could turn things around



✅10th Masters SF

✅1st Monte Carlo SF



