MLB suspendió dos juegos a Jarren Durán por insulto homofóbico

JUST IN: Red Sox’ Jarren Duran suspended for two games after calling a fan a "f*cking fa**ot" during a game.



"Tennis racket, tennis racket, you need a tennis racket," the fan was heard shouting at Duran.



"Shut up you f*cking fa**ot," Duran shot back.



Duran later apologized for… pic.twitter.com/H5ruKgtz4a