Estos son los nominados a los Premios Grammy 2025

La lista de los nominados para los Premios Grammy 2025 fue revelada en la mañana de este viernes.

Beyonce sumó a su récord histórico de nominaciones al Grammy con 11, seguida por Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX y Billie Eilish con siete nominaciones cada uno. Así, Beyoncé suma un total de 99 nominaciones al Grammy en toda su carrera más que ningún otro artista pero aún no ha ganado el principal premio de la Academia de Grabación: álbum del año.

Leer más: Trump elige a su directora de campaña, Susie Wiles como jefa de Gabinete

Los ganadores de esta edición se conocerán en el evento que se celebrará en Los Ángeles el 2 de febrero.

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

André 3000 – “New Blue Sun”

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”

Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli XCX -“Brat”

Jacob Collier – “Djesse Vol. 4”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

Beyoncé -“Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX – “360”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” [ft. Post Malone]

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter -“Please Please Please”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP EN SOLITARIO

Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”

Sabrina Carpenter -“Espresso”

Charli XCX – “Apple”

Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan -“Good Luck, Babe!”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE DÚO/GRUPO POP

Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor – “Us”

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars -“Die With a Smile”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

Common & Pete Rock -“The Auditorium Vol. 1”

Doechii – “Alligator Bites Never Heal”

Eminem – “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”

Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”

J. Cole – “Might Delete Later”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – “When the Sun Shines Again”

Doechii -“Nissan Altima”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”

Post Malone -“F-1 Trillion”

Kacey Musgraves -“Deeper Well”

Chris Stapleton – “Higher”

Lainey Wilson – “Whirlwind”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY EN SOLITARIO

Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”

Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”

Jelly Roll -“I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

The Black Crowes – “Happiness Bastards”

Fontaines D.C. -“Romance”

Green Day -“Saviors”

Idles -“TANGK”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

The Rolling Stones – “Hackney Diamonds”

Jack White – “No Name”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

Idles – “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

Chris Brown – “11:11 (Deluxe)”

Lalah Hathaway – “Vantablack”

Muni Long -“Revenge”

Lucky Daye – “Algorithm”

Usher – “Coming Home”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”

Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”

SZA – “Saturn”

CNN