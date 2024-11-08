Martes 26 de agosto de 2025
Farándula

Estos son los nominados a los Premios Grammy 2025

La lista de los nominados para los Premios Grammy 2025 fue revelada en la mañana de este viernes. Beyonce sumó a…

Por Hannabelle Urdaneta

Estos son los nominados a los Premios Grammy 2025
CNN
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram

La lista de los nominados para los Premios Grammy 2025 fue revelada en la mañana de este viernes.

Beyonce sumó a su récord histórico de nominaciones al Grammy con 11, seguida por Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX y Billie Eilish con siete nominaciones cada uno. Así, Beyoncé suma un total de 99 nominaciones al Grammy en toda su carrera más que ningún otro artista pero aún no ha ganado el principal premio de la Academia de Grabación: álbum del año.

Leer más: Trump elige a su directora de campaña, Susie Wiles como jefa de Gabinete

Los ganadores de esta edición se conocerán en el evento que se celebrará en Los Ángeles el 2 de febrero.

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

André 3000 – “New Blue Sun”

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”

Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli XCX -“Brat”

Jacob Collier – “Djesse Vol. 4”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

Beyoncé -“Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX – “360”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” [ft. Post Malone]

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter -“Please Please Please”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP EN SOLITARIO

Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”

Sabrina Carpenter -“Espresso”

Charli XCX – “Apple”

Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan -“Good Luck, Babe!”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE DÚO/GRUPO POP

Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor – “Us”

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars -“Die With a Smile”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

Common & Pete Rock -“The Auditorium Vol. 1”

Doechii – “Alligator Bites Never Heal”

Eminem – “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”

Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”

J. Cole – “Might Delete Later”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – “When the Sun Shines Again”

Doechii -“Nissan Altima”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”

Post Malone -“F-1 Trillion”

Kacey Musgraves -“Deeper Well”

Chris Stapleton – “Higher”

Lainey Wilson – “Whirlwind”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY EN SOLITARIO

Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”

Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”

Jelly Roll -“I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

The Black Crowes – “Happiness Bastards”

Fontaines D.C. -“Romance”

Green Day -“Saviors”

Idles -“TANGK”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

The Rolling Stones – “Hackney Diamonds”

Jack White – “No Name”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

Idles – “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

Chris Brown – “11:11 (Deluxe)”

Lalah Hathaway – “Vantablack”

Muni Long -“Revenge”

Lucky Daye – “Algorithm”

Usher – “Coming Home”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”

Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”

SZA – “Saturn”

CNN

Temas:

¿Cuál es el principal problema que le pediría atender al nuevo alcalde de maracaibo?

Ver los resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Última Hora

Taylor Swift y Travis Kelce anunciaron su compromiso

Taylor Swift y Travis Kelce anunciaron su compromiso

Privaron de libertad a padre que presuntamente abusaba sexualmente de su hija adolescente en Cabimas

Privaron de libertad a padre que presuntamente abusaba sexualmente de su hija adolescente en Cabimas

Autoridades de la FANB incautaron 295 bultos de cigarro y 12 mil cajitas de chimó en Las Pulgas

Autoridades de la FANB incautaron 295 bultos de cigarro y 12 mil cajitas de chimó en Las Pulgas

Nos montamos en

Nos montamos en "El Cohete" de Pradelli

LaLiga denunció cánticos en contra de Vinícius y el Real Madrid

LaLiga denunció cánticos en contra de Vinícius y el Real Madrid

Luis Torrens se une a la élite histórica de receptores en los Mets

Luis Torrens se une a la élite histórica de receptores en los Mets

Científico británico pudo haber resuelto el misterio del Triángulo de Las Bermudas

Científico británico pudo haber resuelto el misterio del Triángulo de Las Bermudas

Se formó la tormenta tropical Juliette en el océano Pacífico

Se formó la tormenta tropical Juliette en el océano Pacífico

Inicia capacitación masiva para optimizar operaciones en el Sistema Eléctrico Nacional

Inicia capacitación masiva para optimizar operaciones en el Sistema Eléctrico Nacional

Albert Ramírez llega a Venezuela tras alcanzar el título interino Semipesado de la AMB

Albert Ramírez llega a Venezuela tras alcanzar el título interino Semipesado de la AMB

Venezolano fugitivo acusado de ataque al estilo ruleta rusa fue arrestado en Texas

Venezolano fugitivo acusado de ataque al estilo ruleta rusa fue arrestado en Texas

Lucas Vázquez llega al Bayer Leverkusen por dos temporadas

Lucas Vázquez llega al Bayer Leverkusen por dos temporadas

¿Sabes en cuáles paises del trópico se cultivan peras y manzanas?

¿Sabes en cuáles paises del trópico se cultivan peras y manzanas?

Francisco Álvarez avanza en su recuperación

Francisco Álvarez avanza en su recuperación

Dos grandes del espectáculo se marcharon un 27 de agosto: Popy y Néstor Zavarce

Dos grandes del espectáculo se marcharon un 27 de agosto: Popy y Néstor Zavarce

Francisco García y su esquina que nunca duerme

Con un crédito pa’ un negocito, el papá de Alexander, un joven parapléjico, le resolvería la vida

Con un crédito pa’ un negocito, el papá de Alexander, un joven parapléjico, le resolvería la vida

Provoca volver al colegio con estas bellezas de morrales: Los hay para todos los bolsillos

Provoca volver al colegio con estas bellezas de morrales: Los hay para todos los bolsillos

Así quedó la casa del profesor Nelson Bracho luego del saneamiento

Así quedó la casa del profesor Nelson Bracho luego del saneamiento

Jorman, el adolescente de 12 años que corta el cabello en una &quot;improvisada barbería&quot;

Jorman, el adolescente de 12 años que corta el cabello en una &quot;improvisada barbería&quot;

El Wayúu y su fogón en Maracaibo: Aviva el fuego de su riqueza cultural y culinaria

El Wayúu y su fogón en Maracaibo: Aviva el fuego de su riqueza cultural y culinaria

Katyusha, la melodía de las barquillas en Maracaibo: una música de la Segunda Guerra Mundial

Katyusha, la melodía de las barquillas en Maracaibo: una música de la Segunda Guerra Mundial

Nos metimos en los zapatos de un limpiavidrios

Nos metimos en los zapatos de un limpiavidrios

Decidió volver a Venezuela dejando en Colombia sus piernas, sin quebrantar las ganas de trabajar

Decidió volver a Venezuela dejando en Colombia sus piernas, sin quebrantar las ganas de trabajar

Rendirán homenaje al gran Manuel Chau

Rendirán homenaje al gran Manuel Chau

En Maracaibo hay una Venezuela de Antier

En Maracaibo hay una Venezuela de Antier

Lago Club Gym &amp; Spa ofrece múltiples beneficios para sus afiliados #maracaibo #gym #lagogym #zulia

Lago Club Gym &amp; Spa ofrece múltiples beneficios para sus afiliados #maracaibo #gym #lagogym #zulia

En el Lido nació el Tumbarrancho

En el Lido nació el Tumbarrancho

Noticia al Día llega a UN MILLÓN de seguidores en Instagram

Noticia al Día llega a UN MILLÓN de seguidores en Instagram

Tiendas Baratodo ahora en el Centro de Maracaibo

Tiendas Baratodo ahora en el Centro de Maracaibo

Pradelli y sus carros del futuro

Pradelli y sus carros del futuro

Fresh Market abre el segundo Auto Fresh en Cecilio Acosta

Fresh Market abre el segundo Auto Fresh en Cecilio Acosta

Tiendas Baratodo, la nueva opción comercial en la Costa Oriental del Lago

Tiendas Baratodo, la nueva opción comercial en la Costa Oriental del Lago

Fasto tiene los productos del mar para Semana Santa

Fasto tiene los productos del mar para Semana Santa

Comic Boom estremece Maracaibo con Gerardo Reyero y el Bazar Boom

Comic Boom estremece Maracaibo con Gerardo Reyero y el Bazar Boom

Lo más visto

Documentos que debes tener para circular en Venezuela según el reglamento del INTT

Documentos que debes tener para circular en Venezuela según el reglamento del INTT

Conozca a la hija de Miss Venezuela 1990 que sigue los pasos de su madre 35 años después

Conozca a la hija de Miss Venezuela 1990 que sigue los pasos de su madre 35 años después

No duerme desde hace dos años debido a un raro e indescifrable trastorno

No duerme desde hace dos años debido a un raro e indescifrable trastorno

Muere madre de dos niños tras choque frontal en el sector Los Bucares: Su esposo está grave en el HUM

Muere madre de dos niños tras choque frontal en el sector Los Bucares: Su esposo está grave en el HUM

Reportan que EEUU despliega su avión del ‘juicio final’ en Groenlandia

Reportan que EEUU despliega su avión del ‘juicio final’ en Groenlandia

Noticias Relacionadas

Zulia

Proponen transformar antiguo retén de Bella Vista en centro integral de atención animal

La iniciativa es impulsada por Misión Nevado, la Secretaría de Ambiente, Tierra y Ordenación del Territorio de la Gobernación del estado Zulia, el Centro Rafael Urdaneta, consejos comunales, comités de protección animal, y organizaciones no gubernamentales como el movimiento Gatos en Situación de Calle.
Al Dia

Luis Silva está cantando mejor

El barinés de oro se muestra carismático
Al Dia

María Antonieta de las Nieves, ‘La Chilindrina’, fue hospitalizada de emergencia

La actriz habría presentado una crisis de ansiedad por un problema neurológico de acuerdo con una fuente citada por una revista de espectáculos de circulación nacional.
Farándula

Dos grandes del espectáculo se marcharon un 27 de agosto: Popy y Néstor Zavarce

Un Homenaje a la Alegría y la Emoción Venezolana: Popy y Néstor Zavarce

Noticias de Maracaibo y Sucesos del Zulia las 24 horas al dia en Venezuela
Todos los Derechos Reservados. Noticia al Dia ©2025