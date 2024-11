Se estrelló avión con 62 personas a bordo en Sao Paulo: Se desconoce número de víctimas

???BREAKING: PLANE CRASH IN SAU PAULO BRAZIL THIS MORNING CLAIMS LIVES OF 68 PASSENGERS?



An ATR 72 crashed in Vinhedo, São Paulo, today hitting houses.



The plane, registered PS-VPB, belonged to Voepass and operated flight 2Z-2283 from Cascavel to Guarulhos



More info??… pic.twitter.com/yUfNpCg8mR